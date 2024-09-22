Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Participates in 'Sewa Pakhwada' Campaign, Inaugurates Support for Safai Karmacharis in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal took part in the programmes organized under ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ campaign of the government on Saturday.

Sonowal participated in the cleanliness drive under the ‘Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari,’ held at the Civil Hospital of the city, to encourage Safai Karmacharis, the government employees and people in general to engage in regular cleanliness.

Sonowal also inaugurated “Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir” at the historic Chowkidingee field for the benefit of the Safai Karmacharis working under the various municipal bodies of Dibrugarh, Chabua, Tinsukia, Margherita, Digboi, Makum, Naharkatia, and Namrup. More than 500 Safai Karmacharis attended the programme where Sonowal also interacted with them.

Sonowal assured that the Government would take all necessary steps so that they can avail the benefit of the Government welfare schemes and ensure their social security.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is the most significant and popular movement which has been successfully going on under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This movement has been embraced by everyone in this country towards building a stronger and cleaner India. Inspired by Bapu Mahatma Gandhiji’s words, our dynamic leader Narendra Modi launched this campaign a decade ago which is still going strong with a resounding response from the common people. This year, during this Sewa Pakhwada, we are celebrating the theme ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ as we continue our journey towards a cleaner tomorrow. In this endeavour, the most crucial section of our society is our brothers and sisters who have been working as the Safai Karmacharis. It gives me immense pleasure that we are sitting under one roof today along with more than 500 Safai Karmacharis who are keeping Dibrugarh constituency. I bow before all of you today with complete devotion.”

Also Read: Assam: 25th Death Anniversary of Dr. Oswal to Be Commemorated with Two-Day Event in Dhubri

Also Watch: