Assam: 25th Death Anniversary of Dr. Oswal to Be Commemorated with Two-Day Event in Dhubri

DHUBRI: The 25th death anniversary of Dr Oswal will be observed under the auspices of Dr. Pannalal Oswal Memorial Committee at Dhubri Hari Sabha with a two-day long programme on September 22 and 23. This was informed by the president of the committee, Prof(Rtd), Girindra Nath Goswami in a press-meet organized at Dhubri Hari Sabha on Saturday.

General secretary of the committee Bimal Oswal informed that already quiz, art competitions were held in five schools of Sankardev Sishu Niketan schools at Dhubri, Gauripur, Golakganj, Bilasipara and Chapor while a Heritage Walk was conducted for the students of history of Chilarai College, Golakganj.

“On September 22, a procession will be taken out in the town with a theme -” Healthy Living Healthy Environment” followed by opening of an exhibition on the life and activities of Dr. Oswal, seminars on ayurveda, use of yoga in day to day life,” Oswal added.

