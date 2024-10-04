Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Promotes Khadi on Gandhi Jayanti, Urges Support for Local Handlooms

A Correspondent

Dibrugarh: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal shopped Khadi garments from the Jagaran shop at Naharkatia area in Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

Sonowal was accompanied by Rameswar Teli, MP (Rajya Sabha), and Taranga Gogoi, MLA (Naharkatia).

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The great son of India, Mahatma Gandhi, always championed the local industry, especially handlooms, and called upon people to embrace local products produced by weavers of India.” “The clarion call of Vocal for Local by PM Narendra Modi echoes a similar message, as we must encourage our local industries by buying local and supporting our local industries. Let us join hands to take this wonderful initiative forward,” he said.

