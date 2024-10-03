Spear Corps Organizes Red Shield Mini Marathon in Digboi to Mark Gandhi Jayanti

A Correspondent

Dibrugarh: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Spear Corps warriors of the Indian Army successfully organized the Red Shield Mini Marathon at Digboi in Tinsukia on Wednesday. The event was a resounding success, promoting health, community development, and the timeless Gandhian values of non-violence. Over 150 participants, including enthusiastic young runners and adults, took part in the marathon, which served as a platform for fostering unity, peace, and active engagement in society.

The participants of the marathon (including women) were divided into two categories namely 12-18 years who covered a 5 km run aimed at encouraging youth to embrace fitness and community participation from an early age. Second category i.e above 18 years participated in a 11 km run that focused on endurance, health and camaraderie.

As part of the Indian Army’s Sadhbhavna Project, the Red Shield Mini Marathon fostered unity and strengthened communities through active engagement and positive interaction.

The top three winners in each category were awarded medals and cash prizes. All participants were given gift hampers and T-shirts as tokens of appreciation for their involvement. This event reinforced the Army’s commitment to promoting community welfare, health, and harmony.

