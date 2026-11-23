A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal criticised the Congress for repeatedly questioning the credibility of the Election Commission and democratic institutions, saying such political conduct undermines public confidence in the country's democratic framework.

Speaking at the Prabuddha Nagarik Sabha, organised by the civil society of Dibrugarh, Sonowal said political differences were a natural part of democracy, but political interests should not take precedence over the credibility and dignity of constitutional institutions.

"Every political party has a responsibility to uphold respect and confidence in the country's constitutional and democratic institutions, including the Election Commission. Differences of opinion are natural in a democracy, but safeguarding the dignity of our democratic system and the credibility of its institutions, above narrow political interests, is a collective duty," Sonowal said.

Sarbananda Sonowal also highlighted the importance of an informed and responsible citizenry in enhancing democracy, promoting social development, and contributing to nation-building during his interactions with notable individuals from various fields.

Sonowal said India's emergence as one of the world's fastest-growing economies reflected the country's development journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, guided by the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. He called for active participation and cooperation from all sections of society to accelerate the country's progress.

"Nation-building is not the responsibility of the government alone; it is a collective responsibility of every citizen. The strength of our democracy lies in the awareness, active participation and sense of duty of its citizens. As we move towards Amrit Kaal 2047, we must work together to build a strong, self-reliant and prosperous India," Sonowal said.

Referring to Assam's history, identity and the rights of its indigenous communities, he said protecting the state's language, culture, heritage and the interests of its people was a collective responsibility. He described the issue of illegal foreign nationals as a significant concern for Assam and stressed the need for appropriate action in accordance with the law and constitutional provisions. Sonowal also said the primary objective of politics should be service to society and the welfare of the people, rather than the pursuit of power. He underscored the responsibility of political parties to uphold national interests and the dignity of constitutional institutions.