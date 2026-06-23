United Bodo People's Organisation (UBPO) demands village notification and election to BKWAC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A meeting of the Central Steering Committee of the United Bodo People's Organisation (UBPO) was held at the Guest House of Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), Sanjari Nwgwr, Simen Chapori, on Sunday. The meeting discussed various aspects, pending issues and implementation of clauses of the BTR Accord, 2020.

In the meeting, the UBPO resolved to strongly demand election to BKWAC after completely including all remaining Bodo villages outside BTC, full implementation of the clauses regarding the provisions for Bodos living outside BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Area Districts) as per the third Bodo Peace Accord (BTR) signed on January 27, 2020, protection of tribals according to the Lokur Committee, and others.

The UBPO also demanded the inclusion of villages in disputed areas, including the Bodo villages located in Biswanath, Sonitpur, and Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council areas.

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