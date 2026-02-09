BKWAC, UBPO to mark 24th Bodoland Day in Dhemaji on February 10

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Bodo-Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) and United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO) have jointly decided to celebrate the 24th Bodoland Day at the office premises of BKWAC, Sanjari Nwgwr, Simen Chapori, in Dhemaji district on February 10.

Sources said that the 24th Bodoland Day would be celebrated in Sanjari Nwgwr to mark the 24 years of the BTC Accord signed between the Government of India, Government of Assam, and the BLT on February 10, 2003. As part of the programme, Brajendra Kr Brahma, recipient of Sanjarang Lakheswwr Brahma award and Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma award, will pay a floral tribute to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma while Deputy Chairman of the BKWAC Srijwn Basumatary will pay homage to Bodoland Movement martyrs.

An open meeting would be held where the CEM of BKWAC, Mihiniswar Basumatary, will grace the occasion as chief guest along with leaders of the UBPO.

On the other hand, massive preparations are going on at Green Field, Bodofa Nwgwr, in Kokrajhar to celebrate the 24th Bodoland Day to be held under the aegis of BTC authority. On the occasion, the Chief of BTC, Hagrama Mohilary, will ceremonially distribute cheques for financial assistance of Rs 100 crore to youth beneficiaries, Rs 40 crore for women empowerment, and Rs 10 crore to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and economically weaker sections.

Also Read: Assam: Bodoland Martyrs’ Day observed in Baksa district