United Bodo People’s Organization demands inclusion of Bodo MP in Union Cabinet

LAKHIMPUR: The United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO) has congratulated the NDA alliance on its victory in the recent Lok Sabha Poll. In a statement, UBPO central committee president Manuranjan Basumatary, general secretary Pitambar Brahma said that the new NDA government at the centre led by BJP would be potent enough to continue the trend of development of the nation in the upcoming term too.

Through the same statement, UBPO has demanded the inclusion of NDA Alliance candidate Jayant Basumatary or Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary in the Union Cabinet. The organization also strongly demanded the government to hold election to the Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) by constituting the constituencies of the autonomous council with immediate notification of the Bodo villages to make the same functional.

The UBPO president and the general secretary further said, “The Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council was formed as per Para 5.1 of the third BTR Accord but election to the autonomous council has still not been held by identifying its villages and forming its constituencies. It is unfortunate that the government has still not taken steps to hold elections to the BKWAC and to make it a strong and full-fledged autonomous council.

Therefore, it is not possible to achieve development of the people with the limited funds allocated by the government to the BKWAC, which covers a vast area from Dhubri to Sadiya, outside BTR, including the Bru and Reang people living in the Barak valley. The government has already formed a monitoring committee in this regard but the committee has not been effectively functional till date”. The UBPO demanded the full implementation of the clauses of the Third Boro Peace Accord soon.

Also Read: Assam: ABSU calls for reviving Green Earth to overcome global warming and climate change on occasion of World Environment Day

Also watch: