United Bodo Peoples’ Organization (UBPO) stages sit-in demonstration demanding solution of issues

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As per the directive of the central committee of the United Bodo Peoples’ Organization (UBPO), the Dhemaji district committee, UBPO on Wednesday organized a peaceful and sit-in strike at two important administrative locations — in front of the Jonai Co-District Commissioner Office and the Dhemaji District Commissioner Office reiterating demands for solutions to long-pending issues.

Talking to this correspondent, the President of the UBPO, Manuranjon Basumatary, said that the sit-in strike was a part of a statewide democratic agitation carried out simultaneously across 22 districts of Assam by the respective UBPO district committees, covering all regions outside the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and under the jurisdiction of the Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC).

He said that the collective action symbolized the unity, strength, and the shared aspirations of the Bodo community residing outside BTR, and that the strike programme at Dhemaji was organized in close coordination with the Dhemaji district committee, ABSU, Dhemaji district committee, Ex-NDFB United Forum, ULDC Ex-BLT Welfare Society, and Dhemaji district committee, All Bodo Women’s Welfare Federation.

Basumatary said that the sit-in strike was organized to draw urgent attention of the government to the unresolved and long-pending issues related to the Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), as well as other major developmental, administrative, educational, and political concerns of Bodo people living outside BTC. He said that the programme emphasized the need for immediate and concrete action from the Government of Assam in order to secure justice, recognition, and development for the Bodo community across the state.

Sources also said that the sit-in-demonstration was attended by Manuranjan Basumatary, President, UBPO, Jonaram Brahma, Education Secretary, Pranjita Boro, Secretary, Ela Brahma, Cultural Secretary, Nirmal Brahma, Cultural Secretary, Sujit Narzary, Adviser, Khagen Daimary, Vice-Chairman of ULDC, Ex-BLT Welfare Society, Udang B Bodocha, Vice-President of DDC, ABSU, Prafulla Boro, President of DDC, Ex-NDFB United Forum, Sila Basumatary, President of DDC, ABWWF, and others.

