United Bodo People's Organization (UBPO) delegation meets BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary 

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A five-member team of the United Bodo People's Organization (UBPO) led by President Manuranjan Basumatary and accompanied by the CEM of BKWAC Mihiniswar Basumatary called on the Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary at his office chamber on Tuesday to discuss various pending issues of the Boro Kacharis living outside BTC.

Talking to this correspondent, the CEM of BKWAC Mihiniswar Basumatary said that they discussed various pending issues of the Boro Kacharis outside BTC with Mohilary who heard their grievances with patience. He said that the Bodo medium schools in BKWAC had been facing several problems like shortage of teachers, textbooks, and basic infrastructure and that the venture schools had not yet been provincialized. He also said that the BKWAC had launched Bodofa UN Brahma Educational Mission to provide financial assistance to meritorious students to pursue higher studies, free admission and one time honorarium to teachers of venture schools but that due to lack of funds they had failed to improve infrastructures.

Basumatary said that they also discussed the developmental aspects of culture, language and literature, and economy of the Boro Kachari people along with the problems of Ex-BLT members living outside BTC. He said that the Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary had assured them solutions of their pending problems in consultation with the State and Central governments. He also said that the Ex-BLT members from outside BTC had not received the ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lakh each.

Meanwhile, the President of the UBPO, Manuranjon Basumatary, said that they drew the attention of Mohilary over the pending process of notification of villages and delimitation of constituencies in BKWAC and holding of council election for smooth run of the council. He said that the UBPO was hopeful of resuming the delimitation process and notification villages. He also said that the UBPO had been giving its voice for peace and unity of the society and that it would stand together for the same cause in near future.

