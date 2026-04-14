United Christian Forum Appoints Arunachal Veteran Toko Teki as Northeast India Spokesperson

The United Christian Forum (UCF) has appointed Toko Teki, a veteran community leader from Arunachal Pradesh, as its spokesperson for Northeast India, with the appointment taking effect from April 16.
The decision was announced in a communiqué issued on Monday from Digboi.
Teki brings extensive experience to the role, having previously served as both president and general secretary of the Arunachal Christian Forum — one of the most prominent state-level Christian bodies in Arunachal Pradesh.
He led the forum from 2005 to 2022, making him one of the longest-serving leaders of such an organisation in the state. He currently serves as an advisor to the forum.
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The UCF said Teki's appointment comes at a time when the organisation is actively expanding its efforts to address issues of social inequality and religious discrimination across Northeast India.
His deep roots in Arunachal Pradesh and his long track record of community leadership are expected to strengthen the UCF's engagement with communities across the region.