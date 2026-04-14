United Christian Forum Appoints Arunachal Veteran Toko Teki as Northeast India Spokesperson

The United Christian Forum (UCF) has appointed Toko Teki, a veteran community leader from Arunachal Pradesh, as its spokesperson for Northeast India, with the appointment taking effect from April 16.

The decision was announced in a communiqué issued on Monday from Digboi.

A Leader With Nearly Two Decades of Experience

Teki brings extensive experience to the role, having previously served as both president and general secretary of the Arunachal Christian Forum — one of the most prominent state-level Christian bodies in Arunachal Pradesh.

He led the forum from 2005 to 2022, making him one of the longest-serving leaders of such an organisation in the state. He currently serves as an advisor to the forum.

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