Assam Christian forums express shock over divisive remarks by VHP leader Dr. Surendra Kumar Jain

OUR Correspondent

Haflong: The United Christian Forum of Dima Hasao, the United Christian Forum of Karbi Anglong, and the Assam Christian Forum (ACF) have expressed deep shock and dismay over the divisive remarks made by Dr. Surendra Kumar Jain, International Joint General Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

In a press meet held at Nothao on Tuesday, the representatives of the fora said, “Jain’s statements, made during the inauguration of the Joya Thaosen Computer Learning Centre on October 27 at KK Hojai Chatrinivas Building, Haflong, Dima Hasao District, were seen as an attempt to malign the Christian community and undermine the harmony of the region. The occasion was intended to honour the memory of Joya Thaosen, a well respected freedom fighter, who is cherished by all communities of Dima Hasao and the country at large. By using this significant event as a platform to condemn and divide communities on religious grounds, Jain’s comments are perceived as a dishonour to the rich legacy of Thaosen, who stood for unity and secular values.”

“We believe that Jain’s baseless accusations against the church and the Christian community are not only harmful but seem to be a deliberate attempt to malign an entire faith community. His statements undermine the invaluable contributions of the Christian community to this region,” stated a representative of the Assam Christian Forum.

The fora said that the Christian community has played a transformative role in the Northeast since pre-independence actively working in areas such as education, healthcare, social welfare, literature, media, relief, rehabilitation, and sustainable development and community’s work which has a lasting impact, bringing positive change to countless lives and promoting the welfare of all.

“Jain’s remarks, suggesting the Church’s involvement in illicit activities, are unsubstantiated and inflammatory. Such divisive rhetoric sows seeds of mistrust and damages the spirit of unity that has long allowed diverse groups to coexist peacefully in the Dima Hasao. These comments are seen not only as an insult to the entire Christian community but as an effort to disrupt the harmony that has been the foundation of the region’s progress,” they further stated.

The Assam Christian Forum strongly urges community leaders and representatives across organizations to refrain from making inflammatory statements that endanger communal peace and calls upon all sectors of society to stand united against divisive language and to reject such harmful rhetoric.

They further stated its mission of compassion and service to all and will continues to support the welfare and development of the region, working for the good of all communities with a commitment to human dignity and inclusiveness. The fora also submitted a memorandum to Dima Hasao District Commissioner demanding action against Dr. Jain.

