United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) observes strike in Morigaon demanding five-day banking week

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Along with the rest of the country, a protest programme was organized on Tuesday in Morigaon district under the banner of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), demanding the introduction of a five-day banking week. As part of the ongoing agitation of the last two months, a one-day nationwide strike was observed on Tuesday.

Through this protest, bank employees raised several key demands including the implementation of a five-day working week, ensuring safety and security of bank staff, reduction of excessive workload, and improvement in the quality of customer service. Employees and officers from various public sector banks, affiliated to all-India bank unions, actively participated in the strike.

The protesters stated that bank employees are currently facing excessive work pressure, which is adversely affecting both their well-being and service delivery. They asserted that the introduction of a five-day banking system would significantly improve the mental and physical health of employees and would ultimately lead to more efficient and effective customer service. The unions also warned that the agitation would continue if their demands were not addressed.

Addressing the protest programme, Prahlad Borkataki, Working President of the All India Punjab National Bank Officers' Association, Nagaon Circle Committee, and Executive Member of the All India Bank Officers' Confederation, Assam State Committee, stated that for a long time there had been a deliberate attempt to create a negative perception against public sector banks.

He said that a misleading narrative was being promoted that private sector banks offer better services than public sector banks, which he said was far from reality. In practice, an employee in a public sector bank handles an average of 1,600 to 2,500 customers, whereas in private sector banks an employee typically handles only 300 to 400 customers.

Borkataki further pointed out that public sector banks played a crucial role in providing banking services in rural and remote areas of the country. Even in less profitable villages, public sector banks have established branches to serve the people, while private banks generally avoid operating in areas that are not commercially viable, he added.

He also highlighted the significant contribution of public sector banks in implementing and promoting various government schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Bima Yojana. He noted that carrying out these massive responsibilities within limited time and resources naturally led to certain operational challenges.

Borkataki stated that despite continuous discussions with the authorities over the past two months, no positive outcome had emerged, forcing bank employees to resort to strike action.

Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to the general public due to the strike, he appealed to citizens to extend their support, keeping in mind the vital contribution of public sector banks in building a self-reliant India.

