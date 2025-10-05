United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) holds central working committee meeting

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 26th Central Working Committee meeting of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) was held on Saturday at its central office in Kokrajhar to discuss the outcome of the recent BTC elections and chalk out future strategies.

Speaking to the media, UPPL general secretary Raju Kr. Narzary said that the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) had received the people’s mandate in the 2025 BTC elections and would form the new BTC government on October 5. He extended his gratitude to BPF president Hagrama Mohilary and his team, expressing hope that the Mohilary-led council would work for the all-round development of the region and maintain peace among all communities.

Narzary said the UPPL had decided to play the role of an effective and responsible opposition in the BTC while preparing for the 2026 Assembly elections in the 15 constituencies within the BTC area. He added that the party would take corrective measures after its defeat in the 5th BTC elections by reaching out to the people and seeking their opinions. He further stated that the UPPL had always worked with dedication and collective responsibility for the welfare and overall development of the region.

Responding to questions about Hagrama Mohilary’s reported condition that the BJP must leave its alliance with the UPPL if it wishes to partner with the BPF in forming the BTC government, Narzary said that the BPF would clarify its stand on joining the NDA. He added that the UPPL continues to have a good understanding with the NDA beyond the 2026 Assembly elections and remains committed to its promises to the people.

Regarding reports of unrest among BPF supporters, Narzary said that the UPPL had written to the DGP, requesting preventive measures to curb the acts of violence by BPF supporters and to maintain law and order. He also informed that the next triennial conference of the UPPL will be held in November, during which the party’s future strategy will be widely discussed. A 15-member committee will be formed to oversee preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections.

On the issue of increasing irresponsible and sensitive content on social media, Narzary expressed concern over the rise in misleading and sensational videos created by certain YouTubers. He said such content had spread hatred in society, citing a recent incident where a YouTuber illegally entered the BTC Secretariat to record government properties. Narzary clarified that all assets in the Secretariat belong to the government and not to any individual, as falsely claimed in the video. He urged YouTubers to act responsibly to preserve peace and harmony in society.

He also informed that the UPPL has appointed Kampa Borgoyari as the Leader of the Opposition and Wilson Hasda as the Chief Whip of the party.

