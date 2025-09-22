BPF Workers Injured in Clash with UPPL Supporters During BTR Polls in Gossaigaon

Kokrajhar: Tensions erupted in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections on Monday after a violent clash broke out between supporters of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in Gossaigaon.

The incident occurred outside the Gossaigaon Sishu Kalyan Siksha Mandir School polling station under the No. 5 Saraibil constituency. Eyewitnesses alleged that, in the presence of UPPL candidate Raju Narzary, a group of miscreants attacked BPF supporters.

Two BPF workers, Raju Sharma and Nayan Choudhury, sustained serious injuries and were rushed for medical treatment.

Security personnel deployed at the polling station intervened swiftly to disperse the mob and restore order. The clash has sparked concerns over the law-and-order situation in the region, raising questions about the security arrangements during the elections.