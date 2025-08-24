United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) leader Budhadeb Mushahary resigns from party

OUR CORRESPINDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Budhadeb Mushahary, a prominent block-level leader of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and a former candidate against BPF president Hagrama Mohilary in the Debargaon constituency during the last BTC elections, has tendered his resignation from the party. In a letter addressed to the UPPL president, Mushahary cited personal reasons for his decision to step down. He expressed gratitude to the party’s central, district, block, and primary committee leaders for their support and cooperation during his tenure with the UPPL.

