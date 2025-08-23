United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) names 18 candidates for BTC elections

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) announced the names of candidates for the ensuing BTC election to be held in September. Vice-President of the UPPL and MP (RS) Rwngwra Narzary who is also the Chairman of Election Steering Committee of the UPPL announced the names late on Thursday night at 11.30 PM.

The 18 candidates in the 1st phase includes Wilson Hasda, sitting EM for 3 No. Srirampur, Saranjit Basumatary for 4 No. Jamduar, Raju Kumar Narzary, General Secretary of UPPL for 5 No. Sorabil, Abjal Hoque Sarkar for 7 No. Fakiragram, Rabiram Brahma for 9 No. Banargaon, Ranjit Basumatary, sitting EM for 11 No. Baokhungri, Lawrence Islary, sitting MLA for 12 No. Salakati, Saikhong Basumatary, sitting EM for 13 No. Chirang, Chandan Brahma, ex-Minister for 15 No. Kajalgaon, Dhananjay Basumatary, sitting EM for 18 No. Manas Serfang, Mantu Boro, sitting MCLA for 22 No. Koklabari, Rakesh Brahma, sitting EM for 24 No. Mushalpur, Katiram Boro, sitting Speaker of BTCLA for 25 No. Baganpara, Jolen Daimary for 26 No. Darangajuli, Rabin Bala Biswas for 27 No. Nagrijuli, Pradip Narzary for 29 No. Shuklai Serfang, Rujugwra Mushahary for 37 No. Dhwnshri, and Dr Nilut Swargiary, sitting EM for 40 No Rowta.

Later, talking to reporters, UPPL Vice-President and MP Rwngwra Narzary said that they announced the names of 18 official candidates of the UPPL in the 1st phase after being empowered by the Central Working Committee, UPPL, and recommended by the Central Core Committee and approval from the President of the UPPL, Pramod Boro. He said that the UPPL-led council government is completing five years in December and that in their five years duration, they had fulfilled most of their commitments to the people. He said that peace was established in BTC, administrative systems reformed, misgovernance, misrule corrected, various pro-people missions launched and all schemes including central and state sponsored implemented properly. He also said that the UPPL had gained people’s trust and that they would come back to power with absolute majority.

Meanwhile, not satisfied with the selection of the candidate for Banargaon constituency, the UPPL workers of West Maligaon Primary office burnt down the party flags, chairs and tables of the office to show their anger. The party workers said that they were not happy with the candidate, Rabiram Brahma from Banargaon, alleging that Brahma was not a chosen candidate for the constituency and had a record of losing past elections. They wanted a new face for the constituency.

Also Read: Assam: Unification move between UPPL and BPF stalled amid differences

Also Watch: