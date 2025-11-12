Unity March in Golaghat marks 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Under the direction of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, and organized by the Golaghat district administration, a Unity March was held on Tuesday in Golaghat to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The march began at 9?am from the premises of the Golaghat District Commissioner Office and was flagged off by the Member of Parliament for Kaziranga, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa. Over 1,500 participants, including the District Commissioner, senior police officials, departmental officers, social workers, NCC and NSS volunteers, Scouts & Guides, civil defence personnel, journalists, students from various educational institutions, and local residents, marched through the town's main routes, culminating at the sports complex of Golaghat Government Bezbaruah Higher Secondary School.

At the concluding ceremony, all attendees took a pledge of unity, followed by a brief cultural programme. The march aimed to reinforce the values of national unity, integrity and fraternal solidarity, and to propagate Sardar Patel's ideals of patriotism and nation building.

