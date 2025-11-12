Diphu holds unity march on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: A grand Unity March was held in Diphu on Tuesday to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. The march, themed 'Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' was flagged off by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Dr Tuliram Ronghang at 5 am from the Clock Tower, Taralangso, Diphu.

Organized by the District Administration, Karbi Anglong, in collaboration with KAAC, Diphu, and Mera Yuva Bharat (My Bharat), Karbi Anglong, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, the event aimed to celebrate the spirit of national unity and integration.

The march culminated at KASA Stadium, where a cultural programme showcasing the region's rich diversity was held. The event was attended by MP Amarsing Tisso, local MLA Bidyasing Engleng, executive members and MACs of KAAC, District Commissioner Nirola Phangchopi, officials, NCC cadets, students, and a large number of citizens from Diphu town.

