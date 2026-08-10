UNLF (P) cadre held in Cachar for alleged extortion of truck drivers on Silchar–Imphal route

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: A suspected cadre of the United National Liberation Front (P) had been arrested at Gossainpur in Udharbond on the charge of extortion from truck drivers plying between Silchar and Imphal. The arrested person was identified as Akoijam Shankar Singha, 47, alias Yumshangba.

A source said Jiribam police had arrested Singha from his residence at Gossainpur on August 7. According to the police, Singha was involved in extortion from truck drivers along NH 37, particularly in and around Jiribam. Reports of regular extortions by cadres of various banned outfits poured in as hundreds of trucks carrying essential commodities were stranded. Finally, Jiribam police arrested Singha.

Also Read: Manipur: Security forces arrest UNLF(P) cadre; 6 illegal bunkers dismantled in Imphal West