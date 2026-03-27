Manipur Security Forces Arrest UNLF Cadre, Dismantle Six Illegal Bunkers in Imphal West

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have arrested an active cadre of the United National Liberation Front's Pambei-led faction from Patsoi in Imphal West district, while also dismantling six illegally constructed bunkers in ongoing operations in the area.
The arrested individual was found with a mobile phone, which has been seized by the security forces.
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The bunker-dismantling operation was carried out on Wednesday, March 25, at Litan and Mongkat Chepu upper village areas — continuing from operations that had commenced a day earlier.
According to the official press note, the majority of bunkers in the violence-affected Litan area have now been rendered ineffective following the latest round of operations. Security forces remain on high alert in the region, with troops strategically deployed to prevent any escalation of violence.
The overall law and order situation across Manipur during the past 24 hours has been described as normal by authorities.
Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across districts. A total of 113 nakas and checkpoints were installed across the hills and valley regions of the state, though no detentions were reported at these points.
The movement of 238 vehicles carrying essential commodities along NH-37 has been facilitated, with security convoys provided on sensitive stretches to ensure safe passage.
Security forces and authorities issued a pointed warning to the public against spreading or believing rumours and unverified content circulating on social media.
"Uploading and circulation of fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences," the press note stated. The public has been advised to verify any suspicious videos, audio clips, or posts through the Central Control Room before sharing them.
Authorities also renewed their appeal for the public to return any looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately.