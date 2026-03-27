Manipur Security Forces Arrest UNLF Cadre, Dismantle Six Illegal Bunkers in Imphal West

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have arrested an active cadre of the United National Liberation Front's Pambei-led faction from Patsoi in Imphal West district, while also dismantling six illegally constructed bunkers in ongoing operations in the area.

The arrested individual was found with a mobile phone, which has been seized by the security forces.

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