Unruly Speeding Biker Arrested After Fatal Accident in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: An accused who had mowed down a woman with his bike on Lachit Nagar Road near Gym Nation in Dibrugarh on Friday afternoon was taken into custody by Dibrugarh police on Friday night. The accused bike rider has been identified as Asif ul-Haque of Dibrugarh.

“The accused was arrested and we have sent him to jail and the other youth has been sent to home because we have registered a case against the rider,” said Traffic inspector Parthapratim Dutta.

A speeding bike with two unruly riders riding without helmet mowed down a woman opposite Gym Nation on the Lachit Nagar Road while she was crossing the road. The woman identified as Rinku Ghosh was killed on the spot. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

“Police inaction against unruly drivers and riders and the reluctance of the district administration against illegal parking on the road near any big business establishments, gyms etc is one of the reason for the traffic chaos and resultant accidents,” alleged a local resident.

He said, “The unruly drivers and bike riders has been creating a menace in Dibrugarh by not following any rules. In some busy street without any reason, they run their bikes in high speed causing fear and problem to the pedestrian. But the police didn’t do any thing to such bike riders.”

“Due to poor traffic management of Dibrugarh town, the unruly bikers takes the advantage and creates problem for the people. The parking system of Dibrugarh is so poor that anytime any untoward incident can happened. The district administration should streamline the parking system of Dibrugarh and launch a crackdown against the unruly bikers,” said Ramesh Gogoi, a resident of Dibrugarh town.

Despite the complaints by the local residents of Lachit Nagar about the road side car parking issue, the concerned department failed to address the issue.

