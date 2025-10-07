UPPL General Secretary Raju Kr Narzary expresses shock over Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Beyond party line, the General Secretary of the UPPL, Raju Kr Narzary, on Monday expressed shock over the detention and subsequent arrest of Ladakh’s well-known activist Sonam Wangchuk under NSA and termed it as unfortunate.

Narzary in his official site said that Wangchuk was an Engineer by training, innovator and social entrepreneur by profession but he deliberately left all comfort and lived a meaningful life in the extreme weather of Ladakh. Co-founder of an NGO called SECMOL and serving his own people and beyond with a human-healing approach, he was one of the most soft spoken and peace loving persons he had ever met in his life, added Narzary. He said that when J&K was divided into two Union Territories, he was quite jubilant and he showered unending petals of praises to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah and was excited about the proposed new administrative setup for Ladakh, especially of the fact that it would be rooted on local culture, customs, land, history and biodiversity.

Narzary said that Wangchuk had visited Bodoland many times to seek inputs for constitutional options for local autonomy that would be pro-local people and environment. “I took him around the region and facilitated meetings with key officials. He was humble beyond imaginations seeking suggestions. Once he was in Delhi to meet MHA officials, he requested me to come over to brief him about the possible alternatives of governance in a tribal area based on the available constitutional provisions,” he said adding that months later, he was reading newspaper reports of his indefinite fast and then his Ladakh to Delhi peaceful foot march and that the news reports of him being booked under NSA is very unfortunate.

“Being his good friend, I can vouch for him that he can never be a threat to our nation. A peace loving, soft spoken, polite, creative, innovative and unarmed person, he cannot be a threat to our great nation,” he said adding that India attained freedom by using the same peaceful protest of Satyagraha, Dandi March, endless peaceful mass democratic movements.

Narzary, who was also a social activist before entering politics, called upon people at the echelons of power to deal effectively with the miscreants disturbing law and order and appealed for the release of Sonam Wangchuk, one of the most peace loving persons he ever met in life. He also said that Wangchuk was an asset for the nation and urged not to do injustice to him.

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves Supreme Court over his detention under NSA

Also Watch: