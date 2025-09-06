USTM Secures NIRF Rank For Fourth Consecutive Year

Guwahati: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has once again brought pride to the Northeast by securing a spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list for the fourth consecutive year. USTM is the only private university from the region to be ranked among the top 200 universities in India.

According to the NIRF 2025 rankings released by the Ministry of Education, USTM has been placed at the 151st position nationwide. The achievement highlights the institution’s consistent focus on academic excellence, research and innovation.

Founded with the vision of making quality higher education accessible in the Northeast, USTM’s recognition at the national level has been welcomed as a milestone for the region. Educationists and students alike hailed the achievement as proof of the university’s growing reputation and contribution to higher learning.

This marks the fourth year in a row that USTM has been listed in the NIRF rankings, sticking to its position as a leading centre of education in the Northeast.