Van Dhan Mission Spurs New Livelihoods as Hahim Women Transform Forest Goods into Market-Ready Products

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In the quiet border village of Hahim, where Assam meets Meghalaya, a new chapter of empowerment is unfolding. Nearly 50 tribal women have stepped into the world of enterprise through the Van Dhan Value Addition Programme, part of the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission.

For generations, these women gathered forest produce - honey, herbs, tamarind, jackfruits - often selling them raw at local markets. Now, under the guidance of the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, they have learned to transform these resources into soaps, papads, bakery items, and incense sticks. The training, sponsored by TRIFED and implemented by the Assam Plain Tribes Development Corporation, is not just about skills but about rewriting futures.

Anamika Rabha, a participant, spoke with quiet pride: "Earlier, we thought forest produce was only for daily use. Now we see how it can become a business. This training has given us courage to dream bigger." Her words capture the spirit of a community ready to step beyond subsistence.

Trainer Renu Deuri explained that the programme was designed to blend traditional knowledge with modern enterprise. "These women already knew the value of forest produce. We showed them how to brand, package, and market it. The response has been overwhelming." She further highlighted the introduction of the TRISSAM branding logo, a specialized line of value-added forest and tribal goods from Assam, India, now proudly displayed on the products crafted by these women's groups.

The impact is visible in the enthusiasm of the women. Many expressed plans to form self-help groups, pooling their skills and resources to launch small ventures. Others spoke of teaching younger girls, ensuring that the knowledge spreads across generations.

In Hahim's backward hamlets, where opportunities are scarce, the Van Dhan initiative has sparked a wave of optimism. It is not just about income - it is about dignity, confidence, and the ability to stand tall in the marketplace.

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