Workshop on Youth Empowerment in Indian Knowledge System held at Gauhati University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A workshop on "Youth Empowerment in Indian Knowledge System" was organised at the Physics Department of Gauhati University by Manikanchan - A Gauhati University Scholarium, in collaboration with the Physical Society, Gauhati University.

Gauhati University Registrar Prof. Utpal Sarma attended the programme as chief guest and inaugurated the workshop. In his address, he stressed the importance of character building among youth for nation building.

Former Gauhati University professor and former Vice Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, Prof. Amlendu Chakrabarty, delivered a discourse on "Bharatiya Shiksha Parampara aru Amaar Yuba Samaaj". Dr. Mayank Bhasin, computational psychologist, behavioural analyst and CEO of Transenigma Pvt. Ltd., spoke on "Positive Mental Attitude - Art of Success and Happiness".

Prof. Kalpana Bora, Head of the Physics Department and president of the Physical Society, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the relevance of Indian Knowledge System courses under NEP 2020.

Dr. Sulochana Deb outlined the objectives of the workshop, while Dr. Bipul Bezbaruah spoke on the activities of Manikanchan and its efforts to promote Indian Knowledge System values among students.

The workshop was attended by students, teachers and staff members of Gauhati University, followed by interactive sessions with the resource persons.

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