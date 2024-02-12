Van smuggling cattle torched in Morigaon, Assam

A Correspondent

Morigaon: A Bolero pick-up van was set ablaze by the irate public following a cow smuggling and trafficking incident last night at Nellie. The Bolero pick-up van (AS 21AC 1668) laden with 20 cows was caught by the irate public at Silsang at around 10 p.m. The public got involved in a scuffle where the police, led by the Superintendent of Police, Morigaon, resorted to taking lathicharge. Seeing the incident, the group of cattle smugglers managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Also Read: Guwahati city Police recover 20 smuggled cattle, arrest 4 at Jorabat Link Road