Guwahati city Police recover 20 smuggled cattle, arrest 4 at Jorabat Link Road

Guwahati: Guwahati city police on Friday recovered 20 live cattle carried inside two vehicles during a checkpoint at the Jorabat Link Road near Guwahati. Four people were arrested on the spot for smuggling the cattle.

Diganta Borah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, said that, based on intelligence input, a police team on Friday intercepted one vehicle along with the driver of the vehicle, Noor Mohammad (24), a helper named Riaz Uddin (32) and other associates, namely Faridul Islam (23) and Noor Hussain (33) at link road Jorabat, as they are suspected of escorting the cattle-laden vehicle.

"During interrogation, the driver and helper of the vehicle stated that they were escorting a cattle-loaded vehicle that was coming behind them," Diganta Borah said.

The police found the cattle-loaded vehicle at Jorabat Link Road, near the RP hotel, in abandoned condition.

The police recovered a total of 20 live cattle. The driver of the cattle-loaded vehicle escaped while the escorting vehicle was intercepted by Guwahati city police.

"The driver and helper of the intercepted escorting vehicle stated that they brought the loaded cattle from Nagaon, but they could not produce any valid permit documents of competent authority in support of the loaded cattle," Borah said.

The police suspected that the cattle were stolen and carried illegally in the vehicle by the driver.

"Thereafter, the vehicle loaded with 20 numbers of live cattle and the escorting vehicle were seized as per the seizure list in the presence of independent witnesses. The driver and his associates inside the escorting vehicle were apprehended," Diganta Borah said.

Further investigation is going on. (ANI)

