Guwahati: Vantara airlifted seven-week-old injured elephant calf Raja from Guwahati, Assam, to its specialized animal hospital in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Friday, November 20, 2026. Facilitated by Anant Ambani, the approximately five-hour flight will enable the calf to receive advanced orthopaedic treatment for a right femur fracture sustained at birth.

Raja was born in Pahumara Majgaon in Assam's Lakhimpur district with a fracture in his right femur. According to the information provided by Vantara, the injury was followed by maternal rejection, secondary infections and pressure sores.

The seven-week-old calf received six weeks of continuous stabilization and veterinary care in Assam before the decision to transfer him to Jamnagar.

The medical airlift was arranged to avoid the approximately 2,500-kilometre road journey. Instead, Raja travelled by air from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at Borjhar, Guwahati, to Vantara's specialized animal hospital in Gujarat.

Vantara's veterinary team provided continuous care to stabilize Raja before his transfer. Local caregiver Smt. Rita Pegu also tended to the calf during his early recovery in Assam.

During this period, Raja received support through a temporary 2,000-litre water tank used during his early rehabilitation.

The six-week stabilization period helped prepare the injured calf for specialized treatment at the Jamnagar facility, according to the supplied Vantara information.

Following his arrival in Jamnagar, Raja is expected to undergo advanced orthopaedic surgery, pain management and long-term rehabilitation.

The specialized hospital will provide further veterinary care for the right femur fracture and address the medical challenges associated with his early injury.

The treatment plan follows six weeks of initial care in Assam, with the transfer intended to provide access to advanced orthopaedic facilities.

Vantara Chief Executive Officer Vivaan Karani described the calf's condition and determination in the organization's official press release.

He said, "Raja came into this world with a broken leg, but never a broken spirit."

The statement reflects the challenges Raja faced following his birth, including his fracture and rejection by his mother.

Anant Ambani, founder of Vantara and Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, facilitated the medical airlift.

The transfer marks Vantara's third inter-state medical elephant airlift. The approximately five-hour flight reduced the need for an estimated 2,500-kilometre road transfer.

Raja's journey from Assam to Gujarat now places him under the care of Vantara's specialized veterinary team for the next stages of his treatment and rehabilitation.

His recovery will involve orthopaedic intervention, pain management and continued medical support at the Jamnagar hospital.