Various organizations in Hojai pay tribute to Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: A wave of mourning swept across Hojai district following the passing of renowned singer Zubeen Garg. All business establishments in the city remained closed. Various social organizations and NGOs organized condolence meetings, clearly demonstrating that Zubeen Garg’s absence has plunged the entire Assam into deep mourning. Several organizations in the district, including the Hojai District Administration, Hojai District Judiciary, Hojai Bar Association, Journalists’ Association,Hojai Torani Sangha, Hojai Zila Sahitya Sabha, Hojai Rongali Bihu Sanmillan, Bishnupally, Govindo Asharam, Hojai Nepali Community, Srimanta Shankardev Nagar New Market Durga Puja Committee, Apna Manch paid tribute to the lengendary singer, remembering his enromous contributions and shouted slogans of “Zubeen Da Amar Thakok.” Everyone prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul.

