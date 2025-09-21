Garima Saikia Garg thanks fans for love, awaits Zubeen’s final homecoming

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The crestfallen wife of soulful singer Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia Garg, today struck an emotional chord when she expressed gratitude to all for showering sheer love and affection on the departed singer.

She said, "Zubeen is coming back home. Let all his rites go on peacefully and hassle-free. If anybody has information of disturbance of any sort, let that not happen. Police and district administrations have been extending me all help. We'll see Zubeen for the last time. Let everything go peacefully."

On Siddhartha Sarma, she said, "He has been with us like a brother since 2020. Zubeen had a seizure attack during the COVID outbreak. It was Siddhartha who took all care for Zubeen during his treatment in Mumbai, risking his life. Zubeen never liked to hear anything against Siddhartha. Let Siddharth be with Zubeen on his last journey. If anybody suspects Siddhartha, he or she should dump that. I know I will need support from Siddhartha tomorrow when Zubeen comes back. Zubeen has left behind many incomplete tasks. I need Siddhartha to complete those incomplete works. So, let Siddhartha come. I request all to withdraw the FIRs lodged against Siddhartha. If Siddhartha doesn't accompany Zubeen in his eternal journey, he (Siddhartha) will miss many things that I can't express in words."

