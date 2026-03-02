Science Model competition marks National Science Day at Barpathar Girls’ High School

GOLAGHAT: Innovative ideas and scientific brilliance were at display at the Science Model Competition at Barpathar Girls High School in Golaghat at an event organized by Cairn Oil & Gas, a part of Vedanta Limited. The competition on the occasion of National Science Day brought together young students from nearby schools for a day of hands-on learning and scientific exploration.

Students from ten neighbouring schools, enthusiastically participated in the competition, presenting a wide range of science models that demonstrated practical applications of scientific concepts in everyday life. The initiative provided a platform for students to translate classroom learning into creative, real-world solutions while nurturing curiosity and scientific thinking.

National Science Day is observed annually to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Nobel Laureate C. V. Raman, underscoring the importance of science and innovation in nation-building. The 2026 theme, “Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat,” highlights the critical role of women and girls in driving scientific progress and innovation for a developed India.

Held at a Girls’ School, the event closely aligned with this year’s theme by encouraging young girls to engage actively with science from an early age. As part of its continued commitment to women empowerment and inclusive development, Cairn used the platform to inspire confidence, curiosity, and participation among girl students in scientific learning. The initiative also resonates with the broader national vision of empowering youth and promoting inclusive growth, stated a press release.

