Veer Lachit Sena constitutes Orang local committee in Mazbat Constituency

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The Veer Lachit Sena, Assam, has formed a 21-member executive committee of its Orang local committee under Orang mouza in the 47 No. Mazbat constituency. The body was constituted on September 14 at a meeting held at the Orang Inspection Bhawan.

Bibek Deka was selected as President, with Elin Mahanta as Chief Secretary and Bikash Saharia as Vice-President. Other key portfolios include Raktim Bordoloi (Organizing Secretary), Tulan Bhuyan (Administrative Secretary), Juman Deka (Cultural Secretary), Rupantar Saharia (Publicity Secretary), Jayanta Deka (Education Secretary), Subhashish Boruah (Health Secretary), Raju Jyoti Sharma (Sports Secretary), and Manjit Hazarika (Finance Secretary), each assisted by joint secretaries.

