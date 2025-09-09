Assam: 40 new members join BJP at election meeting in Orang

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A massive election meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was held on Monday at the Bodo Xahitya Xabha Bhavan in Orang under the Paanchnai-Serfang constituency of the 47 No. Mazbat Legislative Assembly segment. The meeting witnessed enthusiastic participation of party leaders, workers, and supporters.

BJP candidate Deepak Mour addressed the gathering, highlighting the party’s vision and development agenda for the constituency.

The event was graced by several prominent leaders, including former MLA and Chairman of Assam Fishery Development Corporation Guru Jyoti Das, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, District BJP OBC Morcha President Dibyajyoti Saikia, BJP State Executive Member Jitu Kishan, and Kishore Sharma.

In a significant boost for the party, as many as 40 individuals, including women, formally joined the BJP during the meeting, expressing their faith in the party’s ideals and commitment to public welfare.

Also Read: Guwahati: BJP Celebrates Birth Anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika

Also Watch: