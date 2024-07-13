Vehicles carrying iron rods pose threat to Pathsala commuters

Pathsala: Despite a ban imposed by the centre on e-rickshaws and vehicles ferrying iron rods, pipes and roofing sheets protruding out, a large number of such transport vehicles can be seen allegedly violating rules in Pathsala town of Bajali district.

In 2014, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways amended the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989, that allowed protrusions up to one metre beyond the body frame, to ensure that the materials carried on vehicles remained within the vehicles’ length.

Despite the ban on the practice, a large number of transport vehicles with protruding rods, pipes, and roofing sheets can be seen plying on the roads even on the town or national highways.

A local resident said, “When a lorry carrying iron rods applies a sudden brake, fatal accident can occur. Several vehicles and e-rickshaws carry protruding iron rods in the town. Transport department and traffic police has failed to take action against the violators,”

Another youth said, “There is no restriction for such vehicles. Overloaded vehicles and e-rickshaws carrying iron rods pose serious risks to commuters. I appeal to the Bajali police administration to look into this matter.”

