Sivasagar girl inscribes her name into Asia Book of Records

SIVASAGAR: A class IX student of DPS, Nazira has managed to get her name included in the ‘Asia Book of Records’ through her talent, which has brought a proud moment to the entire Sivasagar district. Dhyani Drishti Kashyap, daughter of Manoj Hazarika and Mayuri Sharma Hazarika of Shankardev Nagar, Sivasagar town, has been able to get her name included in the ‘Asia Book of Records’ by drawing 838 Swastikas on a single lotus leaf. She has also inscribed her name in the India Book of Records for the same feat.

On the success of Dhyani Drishti Kashyap, a large number of people, including various socio-cultural and organizations of Sivasagar such as Dikhowporia Sanmilita Yuva Sangha, Binapani Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Upper Assam Muslim Kalyan Parishad, Sivasagar District Scheduled Caste Students’ Union, Sivasagar Zilla Bartajivi Sangha, ATASU, AASU, BAYM, AYM, have congratulated the student as well as her parents for bringing glory to the historically famous Sivasagar district.

Dhyani Drishti Kashyap, a multi-talented girl can paint, sing, play piano, guitar and various other musical instruments. She said that she is trying to get her name included in the International Book of Records, Limca Book of Records and The Guinness World Records in the future.

