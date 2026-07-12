Vermicompost production: Nalbari’s Kanika Talukdar attains self-reliance

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: At a time when lakhs of women in Assam depend on the state’s Orunodoi financial assistance scheme of Rs 1,250 per month, Kanika Talukdar of Barjhar in Nalbari has carved out a remarkable success story by becoming a self-reliant entrepreneur through vermicompost production—an enterprise she started with an initial investment of just Rs 500.

After receiving training in vermicompost production at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Nalbari, with the support of the District Agriculture Department, she was provided with essential infrastructure such as vermi-beds and a pack house. Continuous guidance and technical support from agricultural officers and field-level officials further strengthened her enterprise.

Since launching the venture in 2014, Kanika Talukdar has expanded her business significantly. She now produces nearly 700 quintals of vermicompost every month, supplying her products not only across Assam but also to Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Chhattisgarh.

Under the brand ‘Jayatu Organic Products,’ she manufactures and markets a range of organic products, including Jay Vermicompost, Enriched Vermicompost, Vermiwash, and cow dung incense sticks. She also sells her products through online platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, and the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), earning an average monthly profit of around Rs 1.5 lakh.

By availing herself of various Central and State Government schemes, Kanika has not only secured the financial well-being of her six-member family but has also established a successful model of an organic farming-based enterprise.

Also Read: Assam: PHE conducts vermicomposting training for SHG members in Bijni sub-division