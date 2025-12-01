Veteran academician Debasish Bhattacharjee’s book released in Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: A 454-page book ‘Vivekananda o Baiganik Samajbad ebong Bivid Prasanga Sankalan,’ penned by Prof (rtd) Debasish Bhattacharjee, was formally released by former Principal of Bholanath College Dr Dhruba Chakrabortty in a function held in the auditorium of Dhubri branch of Nikhil Bharat Bongo Sahitya Sammelan here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, octogenarian Bhattacharjee while welcoming all well-wishers said that he was not a writer or poet, and not even storyteller, but that despite all these shortcomings, he had tried his hand at pen and paper and that now it was before the readers to judge. “My students, colleagues, and seniors insisted that I pen down a book with my collection of articles written from time to time on varied subjects, issues, and topics. I was overwhelmed by the encouragement and took up this tedious work of compiling my write-ups along with a comparative focus on the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda with socialism in a scientific temper,” Bhattacharjee added humbly.

The book release session was also addressed by many prominent guests including veteran academicians Dr Dwipendra Kumar Adhikary, Dr Dwijendra Bhakat, President of Dhubri Xahitya Xabha Udayan Chakraborty, Director (Independent) of Neepco Bimal Oswal, and President of Gadadhar Kabi Chakra Ohid Khan. All of them praised the author for his tireless efforts in bringing out a comprehensive book at the age of 86. They saluted his strong spirit and wished him good health in years to come. In recognition of their contributions, three journalists, Tarakeshwar Paul, Prona Asish Roy, and Bijoy Kumar Sharma were also felicitated in the meeting.

The book was published by Dhubri Branch of Nikhil Bharat Bonga Sahitya Sammelan and printed at Mohua Industries, Dhubri, while the programme was anchored and modulated by Bipul Sarkar.

Also Read: Assam: Silchar Book Fair’s second edition to begin on December 1