Assam: Silchar Book Fair’s second edition to begin on December 1

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The second edition of the Silchar Book Fair organized by the Assam Publication Board will begin from December 1 at the Police parade ground here. Eminent journalist Professor Partha Chatterjee, who shaped the Journalism and Mass Communication Department of the Assam University two decades back, will ceremonially inaugurate the fair, informed Pramod Kalita, the Secretary of the Publication Board. 31 publishing houses from various parts of the country will participate in the fair, which will continue till December 10. Kalita said that leading publishing houses from Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad had already confirmed their participation.

Apart from them, publication companies of Guwahati and Agartala would also participate. Professor Niranjan Roy, the Vice-Chancellor of GC University, and Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty will attend the inaugural programme while the closing ceremony will be attended by the Minister Krishnendu Paul.

