Veteran Assam Oil Company Labour Union (AOCLU) leader Mukta Bahadur Chetry passes away

A CORRESPONDENT

Digboi: Mukta Bahadur Chetry, a respected former office bearer of the Assam Oil Company Labour Union (AOCLU) and a widely admired trade union leader, passed away on Friday afternoon at a private hospital in Dibrugarh after a prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment for multiple ailments for over a month. Chetry’s demise has left the oil town of Digboi in deep mourning, particularly among senior AOD employees, union leaders, and workers who regarded him as a principled, decisive, and compassionate leader. A resident of Itabhata, Chetry was known for his calm demeanour, accessibility, and unwavering commitment to workers’ welfare. A retired IOC–AOD employee, he enjoyed an unblemished reputation among colleagues and served the AOCL workers’ union as secretary for multiple terms, during which he played a key role in safeguarding employees’ rights and strengthening the union’s organisational base. Beyond his trade union role, Chetry was deeply involved in social and cultural activities across Digboi.

He served as treasurer of the Nepali Kali Mandir Samity and remained actively associated with several socio-cultural organisations, earning him wide respect across communities.

Expressing profound grief, social worker and former AOCLU president Tarun Hazarika described Chetry as “a leader of bold decisions and firm determination,” adding that his ability to lead with conviction and empathy set him apart.

Various organisations, samities, and institutions across Digboi have recalled his enduring contributions to labour movements and community life, remembering him as a selfless worker who placed collective interest above personal gain.

The mortal remains will be kept at the AOD Hospital morgue on Friday evening. The last rites will be performed on Saturday morning at the Itabhata Hindu Cremation Ground.

Chetry is survived by two daughters, two sons, and several grandchildren.

