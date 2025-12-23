Veteran Assamese actress Ranjana Sarmah Bordoloi passes away at 80

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Ranjana Sarmah Bordoloi, the glamorous actress of the 60s and 70s who starred in popular Assamese films such as Dr Bezbaruah, Kokadeuta Nati aru Hati, Maniram Dewan, Morom Trishna, Loti-Ghoti, Pratidhwani, Ratanlal, and Sonmai, passed away on Sunday.

During an era when Assamese girls were hesitant to enter the world of acting, she managed to leave an indelible mark on the silver screen through her immense talent. Apart from her acting prowess, she was also a skilled dancer, proficient in Bharatnatyam and other forms, carving a distinct identity for herself in the state's cultural landscape. She breathed her last at 7.30 pm on Sunday at the age of 80 at JJM Hospital in Dibrugarh.

In addition to acting in films directed by Dr Bhupen Hazarika, she was a founding member of the renowned theater group 'Mancharupa,' established in 1957 by Dr Bhupen Hazarika and artiste Hasan Sharif Ahmed.

Her close association with Dr Bhupen Hazarika began during this period. Ranjana Sarmah Bordoloi, who also performed in radio plays for All India Radio, was a recipient of the State Government's prestigious Bishnu Rabha Award and was an artiste pensioner.

