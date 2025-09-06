Veteran BJP Leader Dr Mansing Rongpi resigns in West Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: In a major blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Karbi Anglong, Dr Mansing Rongpi, a prominent political figure and former four-time MLA from Baithalangso legislative assembly constituency, has resigned from the party. Citing dissatisfaction with the party’s current direction, Dr Rongpi submitted his resignation letter to Assam BJP State President Dilip Saikia through the West Karbi Anglong district BJP President at the district office in Ghelani, Donkamokam on Thursday.

Dr Rongpi expressed deep frustration with the internal dynamics of the BJP, stating, “Where is the old BJP? It has been taken over by newcomers. There is no respect or recognition for old-timers like us.” His remarks reflect growing discontent among veteran party members and point to deepening rifts within the BJP’s regional unit.

