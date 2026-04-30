Veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Pradip Gupta passes away at 73

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Senior CPI(M) leader Pradip Gupta passed away at around 2:00 am today at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. He was 73. Gupta had been undergoing treatment for the past few days after he was injured in a road accident involving a car on January 15. Despite medical care, he could not recover. A lifelong communist, Pradip Gupta was known for his dedication to the party and his strong ideological commitment. He was also a writer and contributed to social and political thought through his works. He is survived by his wife and only son. Several organizations, including CITU, CPI(M), HMS and others, have expressed deep sorrow over his demise and paid heartfelt tributes to the veteran leader.

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