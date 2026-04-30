Eminent Teacher and Litterateur Narayan Saikia passes away at 79

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Narayan Saikia, a 79-year-old retired teacher and noted literary figure from Sologuri, passed away on Wednesday morning at GMCH while undergoing treatment. He had retired from Jamuguri Higher Secondary School and was widely respected as a poet, writer, and cultural contributor.

Saikia was actively associated with several socio-cultural and literary organisations in the greater Jamugurihat area, including the Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee, Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj, and Sanjivani Natya Samaj. He also served multiple terms as president of the Jamuguri branch of the Assam Sahitya Sabha and was an executive member of the Sonitpur Zilla Sahitya Sabha. A prolific editor and writer, he contributed regularly to newspapers and magazines, editing numerous research-based publications and souvenirs. He was also the founder secretary of All Jamuguri AASU and participated in the Assam Agitation.

He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. His death has cast a pall of gloom across the region.

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