Veteran CPI(M) Leader Karuna Bhuyan Passes Away in Goreswar at 73

Karuna Bhuyan, a veteran leftist leader and state committee member of the CPI(M), passed away on Monday at the age of 73 after suffering from high blood pressure, casting a deep shadow of grief across the Goreswar region of Tamulpur district in the Bodoland Territorial Council area of Assam.

Bhuyan was widely respected in the region for his courage, his outspoken stance against corruption and injustice, and his long years of involvement in social activities in and around Goreswar.

Later in the afternoon, his mortal remains were taken in a procession from Goreswar to his residence at Uttar Harijora, approximately 8 km away, where well-wishers and community members gathered to pay their last respects.

Karuna Bhuyan is survived by his wife, one son, and one daughter.

