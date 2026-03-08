Barpujia businessman Mahananda Deka passes away at 60

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Mahananda Deka (60 years), a well-known businessman of Barpujia Tinali, passed away at his residence at midnight on Thursday. He died suddenly while undergoing treatment for liver problems. The Late Deka, who was born in Rajagaon, Barpujia, started the first tea and sweets hotel with modern facilities at Barpujia Tinali in 2000 and achieved success in his efforts to offer innovation to the customers. He was a life member of the Axam Xahitya Xabha, a member of the religious organization Shankari Kalyan Nidhi, the founder of the Chahi Dubi Shiva Temple, a member of the Barpujia cultural group, and a good actor. He is survived by his mother, a brother, a sister, wife, a son, a daughter, and other relatives.

