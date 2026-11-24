Dibrugarh: Chandan Pathak, programme executive at Doordarshan Kendra Dibrugarh and secretary of Sruti Silpi Samaj, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, Assam. He was 58. He died during treatment following complications related to high blood pressure and cardiac arrest.

Chandan Pathak died while undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh on Tuesday, November 24.

He was admitted to the hospital after experiencing complications related to high blood pressure. His condition involved cardiac complications, and he subsequently died during treatment.

His death has elicited tributes across Assam's media and cultural circles, particularly among people associated with broadcasting, journalism and community arts.

Pathak served as a programme executive at Doordarshan Kendra Dibrugarh, where he worked for more than three decades. He joined Doordarshan in November 1993.

His career at the public broadcaster therefore spanned more than 32 years, during which he worked on regional programmes.

His professional identity extended beyond broadcasting. He was also a veteran journalist, combining his work in media with an involvement in Assam's cultural activities.

Alongside his broadcasting and journalism career, Pathak served as secretary of Sruti Silpi Samaj, a cultural organization.

Through this position, he was involved in community art initiatives. His association with the organization reflected his engagement with cultural activities beyond his responsibilities at Doordarshan.

His death has also drawn attention from Assam's cultural circles, where his work as an artist and organizational secretary formed part of his professional and public identity.

His work across regional programming, journalism and cultural initiatives formed the central parts of his career.

His death marks the loss of a media professional whose work extended across broadcasting and community cultural activities in Assam.