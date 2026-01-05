Kamrup: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma felicitates 1,534 meritorious students

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday felicitated 1,534 meritorious students from Bezera and Sualkuchi for their outstanding performance in the HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations, 2025, at a programme held at Changsari in Kamrup district.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma said he had been honouring successful students since his election as MLA from Jalukbari in 2001. He recalled that only 288 students were felicitated in 2002, while the number had grown significantly over the years, reflecting improved academic outcomes.

Highlighting the rapidly changing nature of society, the Chief Minister said today’s students would witness unprecedented transformations in technology, healthcare and daily life. He pointed out that advances in medical science had increased life expectancy and that students must prepare themselves to adapt to constant change. Citing examples from the evolution of television, mobile phones and computers, he said innovation often moves so fast that even its pioneers struggle to keep pace.

Sarma said artificial intelligence and machine learning were reshaping almost every field, from education and engineering to medicine. He noted that robotic surgeries had already been conducted at Guwahati Medical College and that remote operations could soon become common. He added that technologies such as augmented and virtual reality would redefine learning and human interaction in the coming years.

Urging students to look beyond textbooks, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of aligning education with future industry needs. He said the state government had upgraded ITI curricula to include emerging technologies and outlined initiatives such as the installation of an advanced proton therapy machine at GMCH and innovations in renewable energy storage.

Also Read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches seed capital distribution under MMUA in Sipajhar