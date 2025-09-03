Vidyabharati state-level mathematics fair to begin in Kaziranga on Sept 6

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A mathematics fair based on Vedic Mathematics has been organized in Kaziranga by the Eastern Region of Vidyabharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan and Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam at the state level. The three-day event will be held on September 6, 7, and 8 at Shankardev Shishu Niketan, Kaziranga (Kohora).

The fair will feature competitions among students in two categories—children and adolescents—covering Vedic Mathematics quiz, practical mathematics, recitation, and three mathematics-based models. Winners of the first prizes in each category will get the opportunity to participate in the national-level competition to be held in Jalandhar, Punjab, on November 29.

Students from the ten divisions of Shishu Shiksha Samiti, Assam, along with students from Vidyabharati schools in other states, will take part in the event.

