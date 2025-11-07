Vigilance Awareness Week observed at Union Bank of India (UBI) Jagibhakatgaon branch

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: A vigilance awareness camp was organized on Wednesday at the Union Bank of India (UBI), Jagibhakatgaon branch. Rajendra Kumar Pati, AGM, Sanjay Kumar Chaudhary, Chief Manager, Ajay Kumar Sahoo, Regional Vigilance Officer Guwahati, Arabinda Kar, RABD/SHG in-charge, Guwahati, Gobinda Dey, Branch Manager, Union Bank of India, Jagibhakatgaon branch, and Tommi Goyari, Block Project Manager, Mayong, attended the session. The bank officers explained about different financial corruptions prevailing in banks and other institutions and called upon each and all to become aware and keep their hard-earned properties safe.

Also Read: Union Bank of India conducted a Mega outreach campaign in Tinsukia